/Iran gives priority passage to Indian vessels through Hormuz, says Deputy FM Gharibabadi

New Delhi: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has strongly defended Tehran’s decision to introduce “service fee” on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, while offering preferential treatment to Indian vessels and criticising the United States for undermining negotiations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India-chaired BRICS meeting, Gharibabadi insisted the strait remains open, but Iran is introducing a service fee. “We are providing some maritime services... navigation, rescue services,” he said. “There will be charges for the working of that. But as I have said, based on 3 principles: transparency, non-discriminatory, and also in line with international standards.”

He rejected accusations of imposing tolls. “Fees to transit is not accepted under international mount law. We are not going to impose transit fee. We are working on protocol arrangement, what services Iran, Oman providing in the Strait of Hormuz” but “it has not been finalised. Working at expert level, and to inform it every country, company.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gharibabadi highlighted cooperation with India even as 13 Indian vessels are waiting to pass. “For the friend country like India, we adopted different approach... several of the vessels are allowed…11 have passed,” he explained.

“We cooperate with friend countries like India to facilitate the passage of other ships... This is not the case for many other countries.”

On the broader reopening of the strait, he linked it to the US removing the naval blockade against his country, termination of war and release of frozen Iranian money. “US is not serious on negotiations and diplomacy,” Gharibabadi stated.

He expressed hope on West Asia being mentioned in the BRICS joint statement. “The BRICS has not been able to have a joint statement,” he said, accusing one “neighbour Arab” country, for pushing to “condemn us [Iran]” while refusing to criticise US and Israeli actions.

Turning to US negotiations, Gharibabadi said talks had made significant progress before collapsing. “We asked the US to lift sanctions...”

Iran, he added, offered a balanced package. “Iran is ready to discuss aspects regarding nuclear issue.” However, he rejected US demands over uranium being sent to US. “This is not negotiation; this is dictation... Why should we do this.”

Gharibabadi stressed Iran’s defensive posture if war resumed: “Our policy and decision is very clear. We will defend the country with all our capacities.”