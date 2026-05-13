/‘Insane discipline’: Chinese officer goes viral for staying still as Trump’s Air Force One passes by | WATCH

A Chinese military officer has gone viral on the internet for remaining completely still as US President Donald Trump’s Air Force One passed near him when he arrived in Beijing on Wednesday (May 13). The video has been reshared by several people on social media as people give different reactions, shocked at the officer’s calm composure even as the huge Boeing aircraft roars right beside him.

While several users credited the officer’s military training for remaining completely still, others questioned whether it was risky, and he could have been sucked by the plane’s engine. Some even suggested that the Air Force One was, in fact, not as close as it appears in the video, suggesting it was not risky at all.

“Standing perfectly still beside Air Force One engines is actually insane discipline,” a user said. “Wonder if he is wearing hearing protection,” another voiced. One suggested, “Ppl on the tarmac at any airport have ear plugs otherwise they would become deaf in a short time. He’s not any different.”

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“If I were standing on that tarmac next to that massive Boeing engine, my eardrums and legs would have given up before the plane even stopped. This guy is a real badass,” a person wrote. Another reasoned, “He is professional and he must have done this before as well what do you expect from him to just run in that uniform!” One added, “Military training gives you that.”

One said, “I'm surprised the air from the turbo fan engines didn't whisk him away!” A user wrote, “We don’t deserve soldiers.”

“The plane is at a reasonable distance away from him,” a person stated. Another echoed, “It appears closer than it really is.”

Trump-Xi meet

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 13) arrived in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Their meeting will focus on easing deep tensions between the United States and China. The relations between the two largest economies have soured over trade, Taiwan and the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Trump will hold talks with the Chinese president at 10 am (0200 GMT) on Thursday (May 14) in Beijing’s opulent Great Hall of the People. His latest visit marks the first time since 2017, when he visited the country during his first term. He is expected to receive a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities. Trump is also accompanied by Telsa CEO Elon Musk and other tech leaders.