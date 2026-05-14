/Hungary summons Russian ambassador after massive drone strikes targeting 20 regions across Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced that his government has summoned the Russian ambassador following a massive drone assault near Hungary’s border, signaling a major shift from the previous administration’s Moscow-friendly stance. “The Hungarian government strongly condemns the Russian attack on Transcarpathia,” Magyar told journalists after the first cabinet meeting of the new government. He added that Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban will meet the Russian ambassador on Thursday (May 14) morning.

Russia launched at least 800 drones in a large-scale daytime attack targeting nearly 20 regions across Ukraine on Wednesday (May 13). The diplomatic move marks a significant change in Hungary’s foreign policy after years of close ties between Budapest and Moscow under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who lost power in April. According to Magyar, the Russian ambassador has been called to the foreign ministry to meet Anita Orban, who will condemn the strikes and ask when Russia plans to end the more than four-year-long war in Ukraine.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Wednesday (May 13), Orban said in a Facebook video that Hungary ‘deeply condemns’ Russian drone strikes on ethnic Hungarian regions in western Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Hungary’s decision to summon the Russian ambassador, calling it ‘an important message’. “Moscow has again demonstrated that it is a serious threat not only to Ukraine but to all ⁠its neighbours and to Europe as a whole,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram while attending a security summit in Romania. It was "one of the longest, massive Russian attacks against Ukraine," he said on social media.