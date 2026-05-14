/Italy welcomes the Princess: Kate Middleton takes her first official tour since cancer diagnosis

Britain's Princess Catherine was greeted with cheers during a visit to Italy on Wednesday on her first official foreign trip since her 2024 cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales, whose husband Prince William is the heir to the British throne, received a warm welcome in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia.

At the start of the two-day trip, she met the city's mayor, Marco Massari, as hundreds of cheering onlookers waved British flags and held up signs reading "Ciao Kate" and "We love you, Kate!"

Early education is a subject close to the princess's heart as a mother of three children -- George, 12, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight.

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"Knowing that this is her first trip abroad after her hospitalisation, it means a lot. Our city, although small, today has its name in all the newspapers," said Menna Moursi, a local resident.

Sergio Ardenghi, a pensioner, said: "Given what has happened to her, she is a very courageous and very determined woman.

"She works hard for many good and positive things, and for this reason I admire her even more than her husband," he said.

The 44-year-old's trip will focus on her work in early years child development, said a Kensington Palace statement.

Kate, as she is widely known, is looking forward to "seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together".

Kate’s first official trip since her cancer diagnosis

Her last official trip abroad was in December 2022, when she travelled to Boston in the United States with William for the awarding of the environmental Earthshot prize. She announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, without revealing which type and that she had begun chemotherapy.

In January 2025, she said she was in remission from cancer, and has been gradually returning to public royal duties.

Early years

In past years, Catherine has addressed themes of forging connections, the healing power of nature and acts of kindness, as well as her work with children and families.

She set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, working to highlight the importance of a child's early years.

The Reggio Emilia philosophy was developed by Italian educator Loris Malaguzzi after World War II, drawing on his years of experience working in early childhood education as well as psychology.

The project's roots can be traced to his experience helping a group of women establish a school in a war-torn village in 1945. He later went on to work with children with learning difficulties, which shaped his education philosophy about prioritising individual differences.

(With agency inputs)