/Trump's UK visit: US president's special relations with the Royals on display in shadow of Epstein scandal, trade war

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, received a grand welcome at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Sep 17) for the first full day of his historic second state visit to the UK. On their arrival, they were greeted by Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, even as protests continued in the UK against the US president's visit. Soon after, Trump and Melania received a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Trump's second visit to the UK in his second term comes amid shifting geopolitical leanings vis-à-vis the Israel-Gaza war and trade tensions.

Both King Charles and US President Trump exhibited stunning moments of laughter and friendship as they stepped out to inspect the Guard of Honour. Inside Windsor Castle, Trump and the King will have a private lunch. Trump, the US first lady and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also seen at the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle viewing the Royal Collection, along with King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Trump also laid a wreath at the late Queen Elizabeth's tomb in Windsor Chapel and is now attending the military ceremony. Earlier, the BBC reported that a joint flypast by the Royal Air Force and US Air Force is expected during the military ceremony.

As per multiple reports, the Royals will present the US president a bespoke hand-bound leather volume to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and a Union Flag that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of his second inauguration in January 2025. The US first lady will receive a silver and enamel bowl handcrafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy and a personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag. Trump, on the other hand, will give the King a replica of a President Eisenhower sword as a "reminder of the historical partnership that was critical to winning World War II".

Protest against Trump's UK visit

Even as Trump received a pompous welcome at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, anti-Donald Trump protesters, organised by the Stop Trump UK coalition, demanded his return to the US. Stop Trump UK coalition is a group of more than 50 campaign organisations, including climate, anti-racism and pro-Palestinian activists. Trump is also facing major opposition from Epstein protesters, who are demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Notably, Prince Andrew, who is accused in the Epstein case, is not present in the palace and will not meet Trump during this visit. Earlier on Tuesday, images of Trump and Prince Andrew with convicted sex offender Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle as a mark of protest. UK Police arrested four people for the issue.