/Trump's UK visit could be Ukraine's best hope: Will King Charles succeed where Europe failed in influencing Trump?

Britain is rolling out its grandest traditions in an attempt to influence Donald Trump’s stance on the Ukraine war. The US president, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, will become the first American leader to be formally welcomed to Windsor Castle.

The visit will feature all the pomp he admires, a carriage procession, a white-tie banquet and even a ceremonial flypast. Officials hope the royal charm offensive will create space for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to push Trump to take a tougher line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What role does the king play?

A senior defence official told Politico that the king is “very close” to the details of ceasefire negotiations and has developed a personal rapport with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Charles has quietly shown support for Kyiv, welcoming Zelenskyy for tea at Sandringham and lunch at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

At last month’s Ukrainian independence day, he called for a “just and lasting peace”. Royal aides say such gestures underline his sympathy for Ukraine, even though the monarch avoids public political statements.

Why target Trump through the royals?

Trump has often clashed with European leaders, but he has consistently spoken with warmth about the royal family. Before departing for Britain, he hailed King Charles as “such an elegant gentleman” and described the trip as a “great honour.”

Analysts believe that, unlike politicians, the monarchy can exert a unique influence. Charles’ biographer Robert Hardman said that “in soft power terms, other world leaders, other countries are far more interested in the monarchy than they are in Downing Street.

Will the royal push work?

The question is whether the royal reception will actually shift Trump’s stance. Some officials point to his past encounters with European monarchs as helping NATO unity. Others remain sceptical.