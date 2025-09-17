/In pics | 41-gun salute, 120 horses, 1,300 troops: Trump and Melania’s royal welcome ceremony in UK

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed in a royal ceremony after their arrival at the UK’s Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Sep 17) to mark their second state visit.
William and Catherine walked Trump and his wife to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The leaders shook hands away from the sight of protesters near Windsor Castle in tight security.
Trump’s welcome included a gun salute and a display of mounted horses. He was warmly greeted by Prince William and his wife, Catherine, after their Marine One helicopter touched down at Windsor Castle.
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 41 Gun Royal Salute, in which six World War One-era guns fired simultaneously on the castle’s east lawn by Tower Bridge in central London to welcome Trump and Melania on their UK state visit.
In the ceremony to welcome the US president and the first lady, some 120 horses and 1,300 British military personnel participated, marking the largest ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK, according to UK officials.
Trump and Melania, accompanied by the royals, then proceeded on a carriage through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1,000-year-old castle.