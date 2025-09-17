LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In pics | 41-gun salute, 120 horses, 1,300 troops: Trump and Melania’s royal welcome ceremony in UK

In pics | 41-gun salute, 120 horses, 1,300 troops: Trump and Melania’s royal welcome ceremony in UK

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 17:58 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 18:29 IST

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed in a royal ceremony after their arrival at the UK’s Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Sep 17) to mark their second state visit.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in UK
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in UK

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received an elaborate ceremonial welcome on arrival in the UK on Wednesday (Sep 17), marking the beginning of their second state visit.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet Trumps
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet Trumps

William and Catherine walked Trump and his wife to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The leaders shook hands away from the sight of protesters near Windsor Castle in tight security.

Welcome gun salute and a display of mounted horses
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Welcome gun salute and a display of mounted horses

Trump’s welcome included a gun salute and a display of mounted horses. He was warmly greeted by Prince William and his wife, Catherine, after their Marine One helicopter touched down at Windsor Castle.

Trump receives 41 Gun Royal Salute
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump receives 41 Gun Royal Salute

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 41 Gun Royal Salute, in which six World War One-era guns fired simultaneously on the castle’s east lawn by Tower Bridge in central London to welcome Trump and Melania on their UK state visit.

UK’s largest ceremonial welcome
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

UK’s largest ceremonial welcome

In the ceremony to welcome the US president and the first lady, some 120 horses and 1,300 British military personnel participated, marking the largest ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK, according to UK officials.

Trumps and royals in carriage procession
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Trumps and royals in carriage procession

Trump and Melania, accompanied by the royals, then proceeded on a carriage through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1,000-year-old castle.

Trending Photo

Scientists thought alien space probe was watching Earth in 1991. It turned out to be...
9

Scientists thought alien space probe was watching Earth in 1991. It turned out to be...

Oops! DART missed the point: Asteroid strike gone wrong could put Earth in fresh danger, scientists warn
7

Oops! DART missed the point: Asteroid strike gone wrong could put Earth in fresh danger, scientists warn

In pics | 41-gun salute, 120 horses, 1,300 troops: Trump and Melania’s royal welcome ceremony in UK
6

In pics | 41-gun salute, 120 horses, 1,300 troops: Trump and Melania’s royal welcome ceremony in UK

Top 10 iconic destinations in Korea where K-Dramas were filmed
10

Top 10 iconic destinations in Korea where K-Dramas were filmed

'Earth’s Giant Eyes': Meet the 5 biggest telescopes that help us see the universe
5

'Earth’s Giant Eyes': Meet the 5 biggest telescopes that help us see the universe