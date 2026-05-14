/‘Low-latency AI’: How OpenAI makes voice interactions feel natural

OpenAI has outlined how it delivers real-time voice AI that feels natural during conversations. The focus is on reducing delays so that users can speak and receive responses without noticeable pauses.

Voice AI systems depend heavily on speed. Even small delays can disrupt conversations, making them feel unnatural. According to OpenAI, its systems are designed to handle voice interactions for more than 900 million weekly users, while maintaining fast response times and stable connections.

Why low latency matters in voice AI

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For voice-based systems, timing is critical. When a user speaks, the system must process audio, understand it and respond almost instantly.

If delays occur, users may notice:

Pauses in conversation

Interruptions during speech

Delayed responses

OpenAI explains that smooth voice interaction requires low and stable round-trip time, minimal data loss and consistent connection quality. This ensures that conversations feel natural rather than mechanical.

How WebRTC powers real-time communication

A key technology behind OpenAI’s voice system is WebRTC, a standard used for real-time audio, video and data transmission.

WebRTC helps in:

Establishing secure connections between devices

Managing audio quality and compression

Handling network issues such as delays or interruptions

It also includes features such as encryption, echo cancellation and jitter control, which improve overall communication quality. By using this standard, OpenAI can build systems that work across browsers and mobile devices.

Handling conversations while users are still speaking

One of the main advantages of OpenAI’s system is that it processes audio as a continuous stream. This means the system does not wait for a user to finish speaking before starting to respond.

Instead, it can:

Transcribe speech in real time

Begin processing queries immediately

Generate responses while the conversation is ongoing

This approach makes interactions feel closer to human conversation, where responses often begin before a sentence is fully completed.

Infrastructure changes to improve performance

To manage large-scale voice interactions, OpenAI redesigned its system architecture. The company introduced a model where a central service handles real-time connections and converts audio into simpler internal formats for processing.

This approach helps:

Reduce delays in data transmission

Improve system stability

Allow backend services to scale more efficiently

By keeping connection management in one place, the system can handle large volumes of users without affecting performance.

Global scale and network optimisation

OpenAI’s voice AI system is built to operate globally. This requires:

Fast connection setup so users can start speaking quickly

Efficient routing of data to reduce latency

Stable performance across different regions

The company has focused on reducing the time it takes for audio to travel between users and servers, which is important for maintaining real-time interaction quality.

What this means for users and developers