In just underwear, socks, 32-year-old prisoner escapes custody in UK  

In a bizarre incident, a prisoner escaped custody by just wearing underwear and socks in the UK.

Police have begun searching for 32-year-old Kyle Darren Eglington, who absconded on Saturday morning.

After assaulting security officers, Eglington had fled from a court prisoner transit van in Poole, Dorset police said.

Police said it is carrying out “extensive searches” to nab Eglington. It has also appealed to the public for information.

When he fled the van, Eglington was reportedly wearing just underwear and socks, police added.

#LatestNews - Have you seen him? Officers carrying out searches to locate Kyle Eglington, 32, who is reported to have escaped from lawful custody in Poole are appealing for information to help find him. If you see him do not approach him and dial 999. https://t.co/K7ccOc66Y1 pic.twitter.com/WAqNHklXMN — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) March 26, 2022 ×

The accused has been described as white and 5ft 11in tall. He has medium-built, dark brown hair and a beard.

In relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday, Eglington was remanded in custody after being charged with robbery. On the following day, he appeared at Poole magistrate's court.

The police are searching the area with the assistance of a National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police.

Supt Heather Dixey of Dorset police, said, “I would urge anyone who has seen a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us."

“There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public. However, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately,” added Dixey.

It asked people with information to call 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

