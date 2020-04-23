Imported machines, Germany trained doctor - Inside of Kim Jong-un's exclusive hospital

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is being treated at hospital which is designated as exclusive for the Kim family, South Korean media reported on Thursday citing local sources.

According to the DailyNK's report, Kim Jong-un underwent heart surgery at the Hyang San Hospital instead of a hospital in Pyongyang which is an exclusive hospital for the North Korean leader and his family.

Also read: 'I wish him well': Trump on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's ill reports

The hospital was first established in 1994 after the death of Kim Il Sung, grandfather of North Korean leader. It was built with a belief that a hospital in the area would have saved Kim's grandfather.

As per the report, the hospital was made exclusive to the Kim family in 2004 to keep the leader and his family away from any kind of surveillance from the outside world.

Also read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un may be in 'grave danger' after surgery — Report

The doctor who did Kim's heart surgery is an expert of cardiovascular-related diseases and is trained in Germany. After his Germany medical program, he was designated as a cardiovascular specialist for Kim Jong-un, the report also claimed.

The report claims that the doctor is so prized by the leadership that he travels with his bodyguards and lives in a carefully guarded section of Pyongyang.

Also read: With Kim Jong un's 'secret illness', does North Korea have a successor?

The medical equipments used in the hospital are also imported from Germany and Japan.

Earlier this month, Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, said Kim underwent a cardiovascular procedure and was recovering at a villa in North Phyongan province.

"Excessive smoking, obesity and fatigue were the direct causes of Kim's urgent cardiovascular treatment," it cited an unidentified source inside the country as saying.

The US media, citing an anonymous US official, said Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery.

In a statement, a spokesman for the South's presidential Blue House said, "We have nothing to confirm and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now."

(With inputs from agencies)