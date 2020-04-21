With Kim Jong un's 'secret illness', does North Korea have a successor?

Who would succeed Kim Jong Un?

Even the most learned scholars on North Korea would scramble for an answer to this question. But if one were to apply the law of probability--- all fingers would be pointing at a 31-year-old.

Kim Yo-jong

The younger sister of dictator Kim Jong-un, who has steadily risen through the regime's ranks to become the leader's alter-ego.

Today, Yo-jong is the number two in North Korea. She is the leader's trusted ally and is equally unpredictable.

Yo-jong was rarely seen in public until 2010. But her journey to the country's top seat began in the 1990s. She attended primary school in Switzerland and lived in a private home in Berne along with Kim.

Yo-jong went on to attend the Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, where she graduated in computer science.

She was given her first public role in 2017. Yo-jong's father and former North Korean leader--- Kim Jong II appointed her as a junior cadre in the ruling Korean worker's party.

It is said, she played a key role in arranging Kim's succession as the supreme ruler.

In 2014, Yo-jong accompanied her brother during the elections for the country's supreme assembly.

She is believed to be the brain behind Kim's cautiously-crafted public image and also his nuclear diplomacy.

Scholars weren't surprised when Yo-jong was spotted walking behind her brother in Singapore in 2018.

This was a year after Washington blacklisted her for severe human rights abuses. Yo-jong accompanied her brother to the Hanoi summit too. When the denuclearisation summit tanked, Kim removed his sibling from the party's politburo. Yo-jong was reportedly asked to keep a low profile.

The 31-year-old has already filled Kim's shoes at an international event.

In 2018, she attended the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Her statement handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in made her a prominent figure internationally.

Back home in North Korea, 25 million-odd people already acknowledge Yo-jong's role in the dynasty.

In her first-ever public statement, Yo-jong referred to the south as a frightened dog.

In March this year, she praised US President Donald Trump for his letter to her elder brother.

If Kim's illness is just a rumour one wonders why Yo-jong was suddenly reinstated to the party's politburo last weekend.

She is currently serving as the vice-department director of the ruling party. In a country that has never been ruled by a female leader.