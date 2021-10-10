Honouring genocide victims, Merkel vows German support to Israel's security

Pledging Germany would preserve its commitment to the security of Israel, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel honoured the Jews killed in Nazi concentration camps in Jerusalem on Sunday.

During her final visit to Israel, Merkel held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The German leader’s 16-year term is coming to an end. Merkel said the coming weeks would be decisive for the future of a nuke deal with Iran. Israel sees it as a crucial issue to its security.

Though Merkel has differed with Israel over Palestinians and Iran, the leader has sought to cultivate close ties as Germany has been a leading ally of Israel.

According to a transcript issued by the Israeli PM’s office, Merkel told Bennett during a private meeting, "I want to use this opportunity to emphasise that the topic of Israel's security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government."

Attending a session of the Israeli PM’s cabinet, Merkel said, "The history of the Shoah (Holocaust) is a singular event for which we continue to bear responsibility in every phase of history, including in the future".

Merkel rekindled an eternal flame in Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem. It is Israel's memorial to the millions of Jews killed by the Nazis.

The leader also placed a wreath on a slab under which ashes from extermination camps, death camps and other killing fields are buried and stood in silence with her head bowed.

(With inputs from agencies)