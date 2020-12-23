Guest in US restaurant leaves $5,600 tip bringing holiday cheer to many

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is how hard people work across industries, and how interdependent we all are. Keeping in mind the Christmas spirit even during such grim times, a patron in a bar in Ohio tipped the restaurant $5,600 (Rs 4 lakh).



A guest named “Billy” went to Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Toledo to eat food, but came out making every employee smile - even those that weren’t on shift. After tipping the restaurant so generously, Billy received a lot of praise online.

The owner of the restaurant - Chef Moussa shared the image of the bill on Souk’s Facebook page. He added how December is usually when the staff earns money to buy gifts, and to fix up their homes.

“This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering. With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated”, the post read.



"Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people."

It added - “The words “Thank You” seem inadequate for this gift... but Thank You Billy, for your generous spirit and for making a difference in the lives of people I care a lot about this holiday season”.

Chef Salloukh spoke to CNN and claimed that there were a “lot of tears”.

“Your restaurant staff becomes your family and everyone cares about each other. I've been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put gifts under the tree for their kids, so this was so huge for us”, he told CNN.

The actual payable amount was just $0.01. Owing to the tip, every employee was able to take home $200 during the holidays. Even the staff members who were not on duty during the time received the extra tips!



People on Facebook were quick to spot the post and rushed to thank Billy for his sweet gesture during such times when restaurants have lost millions of dollars, and have had to lay off people due to restrictions put forward by COVID-19.