Greek citizens charged for spying on Turkey

Two Greek citizens have been arrested and will be facing charges for espionage for working against Turkey on the southeastern island of Rhodes.

Out of the two suspects, one of them had been operating from a ferry from the Rhodes to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, just off the Turkish coast, and the second was reportedly employed at the Turkish consulate in Rhodes.

The two were arrested after a secret investigation that was "conducted in close cooperation with the Greek National Intelligence Service, EYP," the Greek police said in a statement.

As of now, it has been alleged that the first suspect, who was working on a ferry, was responsible for reporting the position of the Greek Navy ships and providing all other relevant and secret information about the Greek forces to the other suspect who was stationed on the islands.

While the charges have not been proven yet, the two are being believed to have spied on Turkey consciously. Further involvements of international groups or governments has not been established yet.

The matter has also gained attention as the island of Kastellorizo, which is 1.2 miles off the Turkish coast, is situated in disputed waters which has been a reason of escalation of tensions between Greece and Turkey for the past few years.