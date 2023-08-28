Greece wildfires close on to capital Athens amid firefighting efforts from across EU

Hundreds of firefighters from Greece and across the Europe were struggling to contain three major wildfires in Greek regions of Evros and Alexandroupolis.

The massive wildfires have so far caused at least 21 deaths, Associated Press reported.

The wildfires have been burning for the tenth straight day.

Greece wildfires: How bad are they?

A number of small, big and major blazes have formed one of the largest single wildfires in Europe in recorded history.

It has decimated vast tracts of forest and burned homes in outlying areas of the city of Alexandroupolis.

Greece wildfires closing on to capital Athens

Reports said that on the northwestern fringes of Athens, another major wildfire has been blazing for days, scorching homes and burning into the national park on Mount Parnitha, one of the last green areas near Athens.

The fire department said 260 firefighters, one plane and three helicopters were trying to tame the flames, Associated Press reported.

A third major wildfire that started on Saturday on the Cycladic island of Andros and was still burning out of control Sunday, is said to have been sparked by lightning strikes.

Why are there wildfires in Greece, and so many of them?

A combination gale-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions have made up to whip up flames across Greece.

According to the Associated Press, over the weekend, firefighters tackled 122 blazes, including 75 that broke out in the 24 hours between Friday evening and Saturday evening, the fire department said.

Europe comes together to aid Greece's firefighting efforts

Greece has called for help from other European countries. Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Cyprus have sent aircraft, while dozens of Romanian, French, Czech, Bulgarian, Albanian, Slovak and Serb firefighters are helping on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE