Florida, United States

Advertisment

President-elect Donald Trump had dinner on Wednesday (Nov 28) with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

'Grateful for the invitation'

“It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation,” said Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a statement shared with The Verge. “Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration.”

Advertisment

Also read: Trump says Mexico agreed to 'stop' migration; Mexican President clarifies

Mending a strained relationship

The 40-year-old Meta CEO, whose company owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, appears to be making efforts to repair his relationship with Trump. The two have shared a rocky history, particularly after Facebook banned Trump following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Trump has previously accused Zuckerberg of conspiring against him during the 2020 election and even called for him to be jailed.

Advertisment

Was Elon Musk there?

It is unclear whether Elon Musk, a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago and a close ally of Trump, attended the dinner. Musk, who once challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight, has been seen at the club multiple times since the election.

'Zuckerberg wants to support America under President Trump's leadership'

Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, told Fox News on Wednesday that Zuckerberg has "been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of, and a participant in, this change that we're seeing all around America."

"He's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump's leadership," Miller said during the interview.

Watch: Donald Trump Threatens China, Mexico And Canada With New Tariffs

While Zuckerberg has largely avoided political involvement this year, he previously said that Trump surviving an assassination attempt was “one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.” Additionally, Zuckerberg congratulated Trump on his election victory in 2024, posting on Threads that “looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

(With inputs from agencies)