Two days after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Canada and Mexico as part of his plans to tackle illegal immigration and drug trafficking, he said that he had a conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum regarding border security.

On Wednesday (Nov 27) evening, Trump shared on his Truth Social platform that he had spoken to Sheinbaum, who "agreed to stop migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border." Calling it a "very productive conversation," he added, "THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!"

Sheinbaum confirmed the discussion on her own social media account, describing it as an "excellent conversation".

She said, “In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border.” However, she added that "Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

Sheinbaum also added that the two leaders talked about enhancing cooperation on security matters, respecting the sovereignty of both nations and Mexico’s ongoing campaign to tackle fentanyl consumption.

Earlier this week, Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tax on all goods entering the US from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive actions upon taking office on January 20. He linked the move to the issue of illegal migration, despite reports showing that immigration at the southern border is currently near a four-year low.

