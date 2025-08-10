'There will finally be a ceasefire': Germany 'hopes' Zelensky is at the table during Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

Germany expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. The meeting is aimed at finding a resolution to the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, but Kyiv and European leaders have insisted Ukraine must be directly involved in any negotiations. “We hope and assume that the government of Ukraine, that President Zelensky, will be involved in this meeting,” Merz told German broadcaster ARD.

Talks to secure Zelensky’s presence

Merz said Berlin is working closely with Washington to secure Zelensky’s attendance. “We cannot accept in any case that territorial questions are discussed or even decided between Russia and America over the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians,” he stressed. “I assume that the American government sees it the same way,” he added.

The chancellor said he hopes the Alaska talks can achieve “significant progress” towards peace and even deliver a breakthrough. “We hope that there will be a breakthrough on Friday,” Merz said. “Above all, that there will finally be a ceasefire and that there can be peace negotiations in Ukraine,” he added.

Previous talks failed to yield results

So far, three rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine this year have failed to produce results. Tens of thousands have died and millions have been displaced since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Putin, in power for over 25 years, has ruled out meeting Zelensky at this stage. He maintains that the invasion was needed to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine and safeguard Russia’s security.

Zelensky still pushing for three-way summit