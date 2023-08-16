German cabinet approves controversial bill legalising recreational marijuana use, cultivation

A controversial draft bill to legalise recreational marijuana use and cultivation was approved by the German cabinet on Wednesday (August 16). Health Minister Karl Lauterbach unveiled the bill after the approval and called it a "turning point" in the battle for the legalisation of cannabis use.

The German draft bill is being regarded as one of the most liberal cannabis bills in Europe and if turned into a law, it could provide a precedent for similar legislation across the world.

"No one should falsely understand the law. The consumption of cannabis will be legalised, but it remains dangerous," said Lauterbach in a joint statement with the agriculture ministry.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left government is hoping that the law will attack the black market where the product is often adulterated with toxic substances and simultaneously help reduce drug-related criminality.

"The protection of children and teenagers is a central element of the entire legislative project. With the current procedures we could not seriously protect children and young people, the topic has been made a taboo," the statement added.

"We have rising, problematic consumption, we couldn't simply allow this to go on. So this is an important turning point in our drug policy."

What does the bill say?

The language of the bill states that it would be legal for people over 18 to possess up to 25 grammes of weed and cultivate up to three plants for 'personal use'.

Additionally, specialist shops will be able to sell cannabis and products containing THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). The shops can provide members up to 50 grammes of cannabis per month and no more than 25 grammes at once However, initially, only select districts and cities will be able to sell the product for a period of five years.

Why is opposition against it?

While the Scholz government torpedoes ahead with the legislation, the conservative lawmakers in the country are up in arms, saying the law will encourage marijuana use and create more trouble for authorities.

"If there is something we don't need, then it is this law. Experiences from other countries show that legalization causes a big rise in consumption, with all its risks and side effects," said Andy Grote, from Lauterbach's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

A UN narcotics watchdog earlier this year, in a report, stated that moves by the government to legalise the drug had led to increased consumption and cannabis-related health problems.

Notably, the opposition to the bill has continued, despite the Scholz administration heavily watering down the original layout of the legislation. The previous plan, which would have allowed cannabis to be sold in licensed stores nationwide was revised after concerns from Brussels.

Under the new legislation, the commercial distribution of cannabis would only be allowed under special circumstances in so-called clubs.

(With inputs from agencies)