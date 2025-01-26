United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 25) that he would like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they were accepting from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

During a presser with reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump also said that he ended his predecessor Joe Biden's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

This lifted a pressure point that had been meant to reduce civilian casualties during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza which is currently halted by a ceasefire.

"We released them today," Trump said of the bombs, adding, "They (Israel) have been waiting for them for a long time."

'S omething has to happe n'

Trump said he would like Egypt to take Palestinian refugees. "You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say- You know it's over," he said.

The US president also complimented Jordan for successfully accepting refugees.

“I’d love for you to take on more, cause I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess,” Trump told Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Regarding the mass movement of Palestinians, Trump said, “It could be temporary or long term,” adding that the area of the world that encompasses Gaza, has “had many, many conflicts” over centuries.

"...it’s (Gaza) literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything’s demolished, and people are dying there. So, I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change," the US president told reporters.

Israel lauds Trump's initiative

Israel welcomed Trump's initiative to transfer Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

In a post on X, far-right Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben Gvir said, "Congratulations to US President Trump on the initiative to transfer residents from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt.

"One of our demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to encourage voluntary immigration, and when the president of the world's largest power, Trump, himself raises the idea, it would be wise for the Israeli government to implement it - encourage immigration now!" Gvir added.



Second phase of prisoner-hostage exchange deal in Gaza completed

Trump's remarks came as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Saturday that the second phase of a prisoner-hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel was completed under the initial terms of a ceasefire agreement.

The second phase, including the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners and four female Israeli soldier hostages, was carried out after thorough coordination and review procedures conducted by the ICRC.

The first stage of the six-week ceasefire took effect on January 19.

(With inputs from agencies)