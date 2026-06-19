/From celebrities to presidents, everyone showed up for Obama's big day, except Trump

Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday (June 18) marked the opening of his presidential centre in Chicago, drawing a high-profile crowd of political leaders, celebrities and musicians. The event brought together all living former US presidents except current President Donald Trump, whose absence became one of the most talked-about aspects of the gathering.

The opening ceremony featured appearances by filmmaker Steven Spielberg, actor Tom Hanks and media personality Oprah Winfrey. Musical performances were delivered by Bono of U2, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and hip hop band The Roots.

In a rare moment in American politics, former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden joined Obama on stage. Michelle Obama and the couple's daughters, Sasha and Malia, were also present for the celebrations.

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Nearly a decade after leaving the White House, Obama addressed thousands of people at the inauguration of the Obama Presidential Centre, a sprawling lakefront campus dedicated to preserving the legacy of his administration through art, nature and historical archives.

The complex, which opens to the public on Friday, includes a 225-foot granite tower housing Obama's museum and an NBA-sized basketball court reflecting both Obama's passion for the sport and Chicago's deep basketball culture.

Grand project draws praise and criticism

The centre's striking design has generated mixed reactions. Trump compared the structure to a trash can, while other critics nicknamed it the "Obamalisk" and likened it to a "Star Wars" spaceship.

Valerie Jarrett, chief executive of the Obama Foundation and a former senior adviser during Obama's presidency, said the 850 million dollar project is intended to preserve and promote Obama's message of "hope."

Beyond the museum, the site includes a large playground and a public library. Unlike the country's other 15 presidential libraries, the Obama Presidential Centre will maintain its archives digitally rather than storing physical copies.

Obama questions Trump's Iran deal

During his remarks, Obama adopted the optimistic tone that defined much of his political career. The first Black president of the United States referenced concerns about the state of American democracy and drew applause when he used the phrase "no kings," a slogan frequently associated with anti-Trump protests.

At the same time, he said an "overwhelming majority" of Americans want the country to move forward and heal divisions.

The event came as debate continues over Trump's newly signed Memorandum of Understanding with Iran. Trump had spent years attacking Obama's 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a "disaster" and "the worst deal ever" before withdrawing from it during his first term.

In an interview with ABC News, Obama questioned whether Trump's new framework would deliver better results than the earlier agreement, arguing that it was unlikely to produce any "significant improvement" over the 2015 nuclear pact.