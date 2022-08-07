French authorities to inject vitamins into beluga whale stranded in Seine river

The beluga whale which was spotted in the Seine river earlier this week has refused food as reports say French authorities are set to inject vitamins into the underweight animal.

The rescuers say they have tried to feed the whale with frozen herring and live trout as officials claimed they had spotted small spots on its pale skin. The authorities have said vitamins may help to stimulate its appetite amid growing concern over the mammal's health.

Beluga whales normally do not drift into French waters and are usually found in cold Arctic condictions. A few months ago an orca was spotted in the Seine belonging to the dolphin family. It was later found dead as reports claimed it suffered from exhaustion.

Another whale was spotted in the Seine river in June. Experts said it was a ten-metre-long Minke whale.

The beluga has been swimming slowly in the basin between two locks in the Seine river between the Poses dam and Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne with vets worried over its health. There has been no decision taken yet on returning the beluga to its natural habitat amid signs of deteriorating health.

However, experts have been contemplating various ways to transport the whale but it is still unclear whether the beluga is strong enough to undertake the journey.

French authorities had earlier said the mammal had spent little time on the surface and had good lung capacity as officials used drones to track the beluga. The rescuers say feeding the beluga is an urgent need so that it does not suffer the same fate as the orca which died due to starvation.

