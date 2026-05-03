/Four injured in indiscriminate shooting in London on Saturday: Report

Four people, including a 70-year-old pensioner, were hospitalised after shots were fired from a moving vehicle in Brixton, south London, in the early hours of Saturday, in what police described as an act of “indiscriminate violence”, Sky News reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to Coldharbour Lane at around 1.14 am following reports of gunfire from a vehicle. All four victims suffered gunshot injuries.

A 25-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition, while the other three victims, aged 21, 47 and 70, sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

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The London Ambulance Service said all four were treated at the scene, with two taken to a major trauma centre and the remaining two to a local hospital.

Around an hour later, at 2.17 am, police were called to a stabbing on nearby Acre Lane, where a 33-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was also taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition. Police are currently investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, described the shooting as an “act of indiscriminate violence” and said efforts are underway to identify those responsible. “We understand how concerning this incident will be for the local community and want to reassure residents that officers are working at pace,” he said.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said patrols in the area will be increased over the coming days and urged anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward.