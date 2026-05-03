/Sir Alex Ferguson hospitalised after feeling unwell ahead of Man Utd-Liverpool match

Former Manchester United legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was hospitalised on Sunday (May 3) ahead of the crunch Liverpool clash. Ferguson, who was at Old Trafford for the Man Utd-Liverpool clash, was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell. It was later reported that Ferguson was conscious and was doing well while United were in action against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex in hospital

Sir Alex, 84, is a regular at Manchester United games both home and away, having managed the team for 27 years until his retirement in 2013. Having joined in 1986, he was in charge of the team for 1,500 games. Among his achievements, he led United to 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs. He then served as an ambassador for the club until 2025.

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In his illustrious career, he claimed 38 trophies with United, as well as three Scottish league titles and four Scottish Cups with Aberdeen. Sir Alex also managed St Mirren and Scotland, including at the 1986 World Cup, following a playing career as a forward which saw him finish top scorer in the Scottish Division One in 1965/66.

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Sir Alex joined the Red Devils in 1986 and was in charge for 1,500 games, leading United to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League triumphs.

In May 2018, he had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage after falling ill at home. He recovered from the surgery and was given a standing ovation as he returned to Old Trafford in September that year.

Later in the day, United managed to beat Liverpool 3-2 at home and officially booked their place in next season's Champions League.