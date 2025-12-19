LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in Indian Premier League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 15:51 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 15:51 IST

From KL Rahul to Jos Buttler, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Chris Gayle, David Warner and Faf du Plessis

Chris Gayle - 75 innings
Chris Gayle - 75 innings

West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list of batters fastest to 3000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 75 innings.

KL Rahul - 80 innings
KL Rahul - 80 innings

The star Indian batter, KL Rahul, is the second quickest to reach 3000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 80 innings.

Rahul accomplished this landmark during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

Jos Buttler - 85 innings
Jos Buttler - 85 innings

England's star batter Jos Buttler is third on this list, taking 85 innings to achieve this milestone.

David Warner - 94 innings
David Warner - 94 innings

The former Australian opener, David Warner, is the fourth quickest to reach 3000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 94 innings.

Faf du Plessis - 94 innings
Faf du Plessis - 94 innings

Faf du Plessis, known for his explosive batting, is next on this list. He took 94 innings to achieve 3000 runs in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022.

