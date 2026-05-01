/Premier League: Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to manage emotions ahead of crucial run-in

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his team to manage their emotions as they get ready for a crucial run-in the Premier League. Speaking on Friday (May 1) ahead of the side’s pre-match press conference, Arteta has backed his team to come good when they take on Fulham at home and could open a six-point gap over nearest rivals Manchester City. However, the Gunners will have played two games more than Man City after the Fulham contest on Saturday.

Arteta urges Arsenal to hold onto emotions

A tense 1-0 win against Newcastle last weekend hardly suggested Arsenal have conquered their anxiety. But Arteta called on his players to embrace the positives of being potentially just four games away from a first league title in 22 years.

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"Emotions for sure, we have to manage in the right way. But I want to put more emphasis on showing that desire, that hunger that we have shown all season," he told reporters on Friday.

"We have only four games left and everything to play for, so it doesn't get better than that."

After facing Fulham, Arsenal will have played two more games than City, who are next in action at Everton on Monday. City's games in hand could tip the balance in a desperately close race that may be decided on goal difference or goals scored. Arsenal have the extra complication of balancing their Premier League efforts with a quest to win the Champions League for the first time.

Arteta was furious as penalty decisions did not go his side's way in a 1-1 semi-final, first leg draw away to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, meaning Arsenal still have plenty of work to do in Tuesday's second leg to reach the final.

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"I think we have enough fuel in the tank, we are planning to win the Premier League," he added.

"We are exactly where we wanted to be, four games to go, now let's go.

"We need to face each situation in any context to achieve our goal. What happened the other night was extremely disappointing, but we need to make it at home now."

Arteta, though, stressed his players are fully focused on beating Fulham rather than the return leg against Atletico.

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"Focus on Fulham and hunger. Hunger to compete, hunger to play, hunger to win. Hunger to be closer to achieve our dream," he said.

Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber will again be missing through injury, but Arteta hailed his side's ability to overcome injury problems throughout the campaign.

"We are talking about one of the most important attacking players that we have and he has been out for seven or eight months," Arteta said of Germany forward Havertz.

"He hasn't been the only one, unfortunately, regarding players that we have missed through injury. We have shown an incredible capacity to overcome these scenarios."