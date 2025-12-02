/From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Amit Mishra
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 81 matches.
Indian pacer Harshal Patel is next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he also took 81 matches.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023.
The former Indian speedster, Ashish Nehra, is the third quickest Indian to reach 100 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 83 matches.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.
Amit Mishra, known for his mystery spin bowling, is fourth on this list, taking 83 matches to achieve this milestone.
India's star mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is next on this list. He took 83 matches to achieve 100 wickets in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025.