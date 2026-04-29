/Championship promotion race: Who will play in Premier League next season? All permutations explained

The race for the Premier League promotion will head to the final day of the league season as Championship outfits Ipswich Town, Millwall, and Middlesbrough try to re-enter the top flight. While Ipswich stay in pole position, Millwall and Middlesbrough are ready to pounce as the race for Premier League promotion stretches to the final day. So ahead of the final matchday, here are all the permutations explained for the chasing pack.

What is the current standing?

As things stand, Coventry have already sealed promotion and the title, so it is down to Ipswich, Millwall and Middlesbrough for the final spot. Ipswich occupy seconds spot with 81 points while Millwall and Middlesbrough are on 80 and 79 points respectively. All teams have played 45 matches each, meaning the race winner will be decided on the final matchday this Saturday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

What are the key fixtures?

Ipswich face a QPR side in mid-table, while Millwall's opponents, Oxford, have already been relegated. Middlesbrough face the toughest challenge of a Wrexham side still trying to finish in the play-offs.

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

What are the permutations?

Ipswich will be promoted if they win. A draw will be enough if Millwall fail to win and Middlesbrough do not win by more than five goals. Up regardless if Millwall and Middlesbrough fail to win.

Millwall will be promoted if they win and Ipswich fail to win.

Middlesbrough will be promoted if they win, Ipswich lose and Millwall fail to win. Or if they win by six or more goals, Ipswich draw and Millwall fail to win.

In case two teams miss out on direct qualification, they will qualify for the Playoff semis, giving them another chance to play in the Premier League.