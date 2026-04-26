/Premier League: Arsenal edge Newcastle to go top of table; Spurs, West Ham win in relegation fight

Premier League had a decisive Saturday (April 25) as Arsenal reclaimed top spot after beating Newcastle United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium. The win sees the Gunners return to winning ways after back-to-back Premier League losses and now have a three-point advantage over nearest rivals Man City. On the other hand, Tottenham and West Ham United registered vital wins in their bid to avoid relegation.

Arsenal beat Newcastle

Saturday's home game against Newcastle was a must-win for Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola's team involved in an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, which they won to stay on track for a domestic treble. Before the Gunners kicked off on Saturday, the two title contenders were locked on 70 points each, with an identical goal difference. City topped the table on goals scored.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

England midfielder Eze eased the pressure on Arsenal with an early goal, arrowing home from outside the box after being teed up by Kai Havertz and the game finished 1-0. It was a 16th league defeat of a dispiriting season for Newcastle.

Arsenal could increase their advantage over City to six points before the Blues play again, when they face Fulham next week. The Gunners are desperate to shed their reputation as perpetual runners-up as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004.

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

Relegation dogfight

Earlier, the focus was on the other end of the table, where Spurs and West Ham are locked in a dramatic relegation battle, with Wolves and Burnley already down. Spurs looked set to escape the bottom three after Joao Palhinha's late goal at Wolves and Everton's equaliser at the London Stadium. But West Ham substitute Callum Wilson scored a 92nd-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory and restore his side's two-point cushion, with just four games to go.

Roberto De Zerbi celebrated his first triumph as Tottenham head coach after replacing interim boss Igor Tudor earlier this month.