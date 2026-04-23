/IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals finally announce Ben Duckett replacement, Rehan Ahmed joins in INR 75 lakh deal

Delhi Capitals have finally announced their replacement for Ben Duckett as the wait for the vacant spot came to an end on Thursday (April 23). Capitals on Thursday announced England’s Rehan Ahmed as the replacement for Duckett who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) days before the start of the tournament. It is reported that, Ahmed will join the squad in a deal worth INR 75 lakh and could be available for the Saturday clash against Punjab Kings.

Rehan joins Delhi Capitals

The 21-year-old Rehan, who burst onto the scene for his wrist-spin, has seen his batting go up several notches, featuring at the top of the order for Leicestershire as they clinched Division Two of the 2025 County Championship to earn a promotion to Division One. Rehan tallied 760 runs at an average of 50.66, hitting five centuries and taking 23 wickets at 19 apiece in the said season.

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In March, England batter Duckett withdrew from his IPL 2026 contract with DC to ensure that he is "in the best possible place physically and mentally" ahead of England's home summer schedule. Duckett, who has never played in the IPL, was bought for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in December last year.

The England batter decided to withdraw from the tournament and instead started preparations for England's home summer, which includes three Tests against New Zealand in June and then three Tests against Pakistan in August-September. England are also going to host India for five T20Is and three ODIs in July.

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In a post on his Instagram story, Ben Duckett said he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL 2026 to focus on being physically and mentally ready to give his best for England's home summer fixtures.

"I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice. Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer," he said.