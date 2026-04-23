/IPL 2026 | Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc cleared by Cricket Australia to join Delhi Capitals

In a boost to Delhi Capitals, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to play the IPL 2026 after recovering from injuries. Strac is expected to link with the DC squad soon and is most likely to pay his first match for the franchise in the ongoing season on May 1. Strac has not played competitive cricket from late January this year when he helped Australia win home Ashes 4-1 against England. Starc was named Player of the Series for 31 wickets in 10 innings and immediately turned up for Sydney Sixes in Big Bash League (BBL) before being sidelined with injuries.

When will Starc join Delhi Capitals?

Having recovered from shoulder and elbow injuries, Starc is expected to fly out immediately and link up with the squad. He can play his first match in the IPL 2026 as soon as May 1. There were speculations when Starc didn't join DC at the start of the season which is clarified in a social medial post. His presence will definitely boost DC's strength which are struggling at the moment with three losses in last four matches after winning the first two games of the season. His fitness is also a sigh of relief for Cricket Australia which are scheduled to play 20 Tests over the next 18 months before ODI World Cup 2027 in October-November.

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How have DC performed in IPL 2026?

Delhi started the season with a six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their season opener on April 1. In the next match on April 4, DC beat Mumbai Indians, also by six wickets. The Capitals then lost a thriller against Gujarat Titans on April 8 by one run. In the fourth match, Chennai Super Kings beat DC by 23 runs on April 11. DC managed to beat RCB by six wickets on April 18 before losing against SunRisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in their last match.