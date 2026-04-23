/IPL 2026: SRH rising star Praful Hinge admires Daniel Vettori, Pat Cummins, says ' they advise to enjoy the game'

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked form at the right time in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as they look to build momentum in the race for the Playoffs. Now with eight points from seven matches, SRH are fourth in the standings and will look to book their place in the semis. Ahead of the crucial run-in, SRH pacer Praful Hinge opened up on his journey and how head coach Daniel Vettori has helped him develop during the course of the season.

Praful opens up on journey

Having been bought for ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction, the Vidarbha-born pacer made a name for himself on his debut. On 13 April 2026, he made his debut against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. In his first over, he dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, becoming the first player to take three wickets in his opening over on IPL debut.

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While speaking in the JioStar Press Room, Praful was vocal about head coach Daniel Vettori, who has played a key role in the team’s rise.

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“Both Vettori and Pat Cummins have been very open with me and have advised me to stick to the game. They have been advised to enjoy the game and process while working hard in the nets. Their main focus is to focus on the game and execute the plans and I am doing the same as well,” Praful said while answering WION.

The 24-year-old also spoke about working with Varun Aaron, who has played a key role in his transformation. Varun is currently serving as the bowling coach of the side while working with Praful and other quicks in the SRH ranks.

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“Being a fast bowler, Varun’s advice plays a key role for me and he has been vital. I get to learn a lot of things from him. He is very open to discussions while in nets and during the matches. Plus, knowing the conditions well on different pitches in India has helped me a lot while working with Varun,” Praful added.

SRH are next in action on Saturday (April 25) when they face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are flying high and have momentum on their side. A win for SRH will see them go in double figures for points and a giant step towards the IPL 2026 Playoffs.