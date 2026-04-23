/IPL 2026 | 'Going through something': RR skipper Riyan Parag reveals reason of his poor batting form

Rajasthan Royals started the IPL 2026 with four back-to-back wins and are currently second on the points table with 10 points from five wins from seven matches. Skipper Riyan Parag, however, hasn't been in best of the form, scoring just 81 runs in seven innings at an average of 13.50. In the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Parag scored 20 but failed capitalise on the start, but he feels that a big innings isn't far away. The team would also hope for the skipper get among runs if they are to go do distance in the tournament.

Parag reveals reason behind batting failure

"I've been going through a phase as well. Right before the IPL, I had gone through something, and even now I'm going through something and everyone understands that. Everyone respects that, and I thank them for that," revealed the skipper after the 40-run win against LSG.

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"I feel the way I'm batting [a big] innings is not not too far away, but, as I've been saying, if I go in tomorrow and I play another game, it's going to be what the team needs. It's not me not scoring runs and taking my time, getting 40 off 30, that's not going to happen. I go out there, assess conditions; if they want me to go to 200 from ball one, I do that," he added.

RR defend lowest total of IPL 2026