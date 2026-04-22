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'In league of his own': How Abhishek surpassed every other batter with 135 not out for SRH vs DC

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 14:13 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 14:13 IST

Abhishek is now the first batter in IPL history to have two individual scores of 130+ runs. During his previous century, which came against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, he scored 141 - third highest individual score in the tournament history behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out).

Abhishek Sharma in league of his own
1 / 7
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma in league of his own

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 not out against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (Apr 21) in IPL 2026. With the century, Abhishek became the first batter in IPL history to have two individual scores of 130+ runs. Notably, only seven times a batter has crossed 130-run mark in IPL and Abhishek accounts for two of those seven times.

Chris Gayle
2 / 7
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle

He scored 175 not out for RCB vs now-defunct Pune Warriors Indians (PWI) in IPL 2023.

Brendon McCullum
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(Photograph: AFP)

Brendon McCullum

He scored 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR) vs RCB in inaugural match of the tournament in IPL 2008.

Abhishek Sharma
4 / 7
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma

He hit 141 for SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2025. His first 130+ score in IPL in his maiden century and the third highest individual score in the tournament.

Quinton de Kock
5 / 7
(Photograph: BCCI)

Quinton de Kock

The Protea batters scored 140 not out for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs KKR in IPL 2022.

AB de Villiers
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(Photograph: BCCI)

AB de Villiers

The South African batter scored 133 not out for RCB vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

KL Rahul
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(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul

The only Indian batter other than Abhishek in list, he scored 132 not out for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) vs RCB in IPL 2020.

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