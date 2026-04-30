/English Premier League announces strategic partnership in India ahead of DSC

The English Premier League (EPL) will expand its strategic partnership in India as it teamed up with Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) ahead of the Dream Sports Championship in Goa in May. The collaboration builds on DSF’s role as the official youth development partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and will be integrated into key national platforms, including the Under-16 AIFF Junior League and the Dream Sports Championship (DSC).

English Premier League expands strategic partnership

The Premier League will deliver a series of high-impact coach-development workshops and masterclasses for participating coaches and support staff at the Dream Sports Championship and the AIFF under-16 Junior League. These sessions will focus on areas such as training methodology, match management, physical conditioning, psychology and leadership, as well as bringing global best practices to the Indian football academies’ ecosystem.

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By working closely with coaches, academies and clubs across the country, DSF and the Premier League aim to support Indian football through workshops, mentorship and knowledge-exchange initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with the Premier League for the Dream Sports Championships. At Dream Sports Foundation, we believe that unlocking India’s footballing potential requires a strong focus on both player and coach development, something we have been doing through our Dream Again programming. This strategic partnership aims to focus on the development of coaches and support staff, and creating meaningful pathways for players to compete and learn at global standards,” Neel Shah, CEO, Dream Sports Foundation, said.

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"The Premier League is committed to developing, growing and improving football in India by sharing our expertise in coaching and youth player development. After opening our Mumbai office last year, a key focus has been to build on our longstanding legacy of developing football at grassroots levels through strategic partnerships with important stakeholders in Indian football. We continue to build on this commitment by working closely with DSF to grow and improve the Dream Sports Championship tournament,” Hrishikesh Shende, Managing Director, Premier League India, said.