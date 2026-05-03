/IPL 2026: Ashwin recalls Dhoni's brilliant captaincy moments, says 'he never set the field for me'

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on former captain MS Dhoni, recalling moments from their playing days. Ashwin, now retired and part of the commentary team, also recalled a moment from his playing days. Dhoni, who is still with CSK, is yet to feature in any game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as he remains sidelined with an injury.

Ashwin recalls playing with Dhoni

“His glove work has always amazed me. People talk a lot about his captaincy, and rightly so; the titles speak for themselves. But for me, two things stand out, one, how good a middle-order batter he was, someone who could take the game deep and finish it. And the second is his keeping against spinners. I haven’t seen anyone else like him,” Ashwin said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience’.

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“He never set the field for me. I would set my own field, and he would just say, ‘Don’t double-guess. Don’t pre-empt. If you get hit, it’s fine. If someone takes a risk, let it be. Just bowl to your field.’ He never came into my space because he knew I came prepared and had done my planning. He trusted that,” he added.

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CSK stay firm in Playoffs

On Saturday, CSK registered a league double over the Mumbai Indians as they beat them for the second time this season. Having won by 104 runs earlier at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK won by eight wickets on Saturday at Chepauk as they now sit on eight points from nine matches and are four points behind fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. They are next in action on Tuesday as they take on Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium with both teams in search of a top-four spot.