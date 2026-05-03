/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about MI vs LSG match no 47 timing, squad, H2H & more

Mumbai Indians will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 47 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4). MI have won two of their nine matches so far, while LSG have managed two victories from eight games. Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways after recent defeats. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the MI vs LSG clash in IPL history

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed eight times in the Indian Premier League, with LSG winning six matches and MI claiming victory in two encounters.

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What is the venue for the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47?

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the venue for the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47.

When will the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.47 in India.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar and Raghu Sharma