/IPL 2026: Can MI still qualify for playoffs after seven defeats? Check possible scenarios

Mumbai Indians faced a heavy setback against Chennai Super Kings in their ninth match of Indian Premier League 2026 on Saturday (May 2), losing by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After winning the toss, skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bat first, but MI managed only 159/7 in their 20 overs and were unable to defend the total. For the hosts, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54*) anchored the chase with unbeaten half-centuries.

This loss marked MI’s seventh defeat of the season, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. A top-four finish now appears highly unlikely and even a perfect run in their remaining five matches would take them only to 14 points, often an insufficient tally for qualification in the expanded 10-team format.

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In fact, across recent IPL seasons since expansion, just one team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has reached the playoffs with 14 points and that too under unique circumstances.

For MI to stay in contention, they must win all their remaining games and also rely on other results going their way, ensuring that no more than three teams end up on or above that points mark.

Looking ahead, MI will next take on Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, on May 4 at Wankhede Stadium. A defeat in that match would officially eliminate them from the playoff race.

Their 11th game is scheduled against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. RCB have already beaten MI once this season.