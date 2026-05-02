/India’s Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav recalled; Amanjot Kaur misses out

The Indian squad for the forthcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been announced, with all-rounder Radha Yadav and uncapped seamer Nandani Sharma, Yastika named in Indian Women's T20 World Cup squad; check team receiving call-ups, while Yastika Bhatia has also been included in the final 15-member squad. These three players were not part of India’s T20I side, which recently surrendered the five-match T20Is (1-4) against South Africa. Another all-rounder, Amanjot Kaur, who missed the tour with a back injury, hasn’t been picked. At the same time, Kashvee Gautam, who replaced Amanjot during the South Africa series, was also overlooked after sustaining a knee injury.

In the presence of team captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a presser in Mumbai, chief selector Amita Sharma confirmed that Gautam suffered a knee injury and was thus unavailable for selection. Meanwhile, Harman revealed that Amanjot shall remain out of action for four to five months.

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However, the absence of the two all-rounders forced the selectors to recall Radha Yadav, who last toured England for the bilateral series last summer, but had been dropped after that. Her return also cancelled Anushka Sharma and Uma Chetry’s chances of earning a maiden T20 World Cup call-up.



The same T20 World Cup squad will also play three bilateral T20Is against England at the end of May (28, 30 and June 1).

India squad for Women's T20 World Cup -

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandani Sharma and Radha Yadav

Team India’s T20 World Cup campaign –

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham. India is placed in Group 1 with Pakistan, the Netherlands (June 17), South Africa (June 21), Bangladesh (June 25), and Australia (June 28), while the other group consists of England, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies, and New Zealand.

