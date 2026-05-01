/IPL 2026: SRH ropes in RS Ambrish as Shivam Mavi’s replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed RS Ambrish for INR 30 lakh as a replacement for Shivam Mavi, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a groin injury. A promising all-rounder, Ambrish, was part of India’s title-winning squad at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, where he emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team with 11 scalps.

Confirming the development, the IPL stated that, "Sunrisers Hyderabad sign RS Ambrish as injury replacement for Shivam Mavi. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Mavi, a right-arm medium pacer, has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a groin injury."

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"RS Ambrish, who is an all-rounder, was a part of the triumphant India Under-19 squad of ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026. He was also India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, with 11 wickets against his name. Ambrish, who is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter, will join SRH for INR 30 Lakh," the statement further added.



Ambrish joins a bowling unit brimming with youth. SRH have trusted the likes of Praful Hinge (24) and Sakib Hussain (21), who have stepped up seamlessly this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit third on the table with 12 points, having strung together five consecutive victories.



They will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 3).