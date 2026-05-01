/IPL 2026: SRH star Heinrich Klaasen slams fan for filming, says 'you’ll be on the floor next moment'

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Heinrich Klaasen has landed in trouble after he slammed a fan while he was in the team hotel. The video went viral on Friday (May 1) as it attracted mixed reactions, as a fan was filming Klaasen and his family. The incident went well with the South African player, who called out the fan, who, according to the player, was breaching his privacy.

Klassen slams fan for filming

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In the video circulating, Klaasen was visibly angry as a fan was seen filming his family. After repeatedly requesting the fan not to film the cricketer and his family, the fan continued with his actions and refused. An angry Klaasen took offence to the actions and slammed him for his actions despite repeatedly asking to refrain.

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In the widely circulated video, Klaasen is first heard issuing a clear warning: “Listen to me very carefully. Don’t do it, OK. I said to you, no, please leave. Thank you very much, but don’t take a photo.”

He then raises his tone further as the fan continues to record with the camera facing down, “If I turn around and you take a photo of my family and me, I promise you we’ll be on the floor. OK, just turn around and walk away, please.”

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As the exchange continues and the fan moves away from him while continuing to have his camera on, Klaasen reiterates his stance more firmly, saying, “Oh, listen to me very carefully. Stop it. OK. I said to you, no photos. This is my family. OK. So put your camera away.”

Klaasen helps SRH chase 243

In SRH’s last match, Klaasen played a key role in helping SRH win against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Klaasen scored an unbeaten 65 and played a crucial role in helping SRH beat MI by six wickets. He was given the Player of the Match for his performance as SRH registered their fifth successive win in IPL 2026.