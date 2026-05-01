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IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history, becomes first Indian pacer to achieve THIS T20 record

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 01, 2026, 13:55 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 13:55 IST
IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history, becomes first Indian pacer to achieve THIS T20 record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made history on Wednesday (Apr 30), becoming the first Indian fast bowler to claim 350 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is spearheading Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pace attack in the IPL 2026 and on Thursday (Apr 30), during the team’s ninth match of the season against Gujarat Titans, he etched his name in the record books. The veteran seamer became the first Indian fast bowler to reach 350 wickets in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone by dismissing Sai Sudharsan on the final delivery of his second over at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Among Indian bowlers in the shortest format, only Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed more wickets than Bhuvneshwar. Other prominent names on the list include Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla and Ravichandran Ashwin.

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Indian bowlers with most T20 wickets

PlayerTeamsMWBest Figures
Yuzvendra ChahalHaryana, India, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru3373916/25
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia, India A, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh325*350*5/4
Jasprit BumrahGujarat, India, Mumbai Indians2783475/10
Piyush ChawlaAbu Dhabi Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat, India, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sussex, Uttar Pradesh3053274/12
Ravichandran AshwinChennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, India, Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Tamil Nadu3333174/8

Since making his international debut in 2012 against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar has taken 90 wickets in T20Is. In the IPL, he has dismissed 213 batters across 199 appearances for Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB.

He has also contributed at the domestic level, picking up 44 wickets in 36 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Uttar Pradesh.

Currently leading the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2026, Bhuvneshwar is on the verge of another milestone. With one more wicket in the ongoing game against Gujarat Titans, he could become the first bowler to reach 200 IPL wickets on Indian soil. At present, he stands on 199 wickets from 184 matches.

In this category, Chahal trails him with 186 wickets from 154 IPL games played in India, representing multiple franchises including Mumbai Indians, RCB, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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