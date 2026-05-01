/IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history, becomes first Indian pacer to achieve THIS T20 record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is spearheading Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pace attack in the IPL 2026 and on Thursday (Apr 30), during the team’s ninth match of the season against Gujarat Titans, he etched his name in the record books. The veteran seamer became the first Indian fast bowler to reach 350 wickets in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone by dismissing Sai Sudharsan on the final delivery of his second over at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Among Indian bowlers in the shortest format, only Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed more wickets than Bhuvneshwar. Other prominent names on the list include Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla and Ravichandran Ashwin.

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Indian bowlers with most T20 wickets

Player Teams M W Best Figures Yuzvendra Chahal Haryana, India, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 337 391 6/25 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India, India A, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh 325* 350* 5/4 Jasprit Bumrah Gujarat, India, Mumbai Indians 278 347 5/10 Piyush Chawla Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat, India, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sussex, Uttar Pradesh 305 327 4/12 Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, India, Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Tamil Nadu 333 317 4/8

Since making his international debut in 2012 against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar has taken 90 wickets in T20Is. In the IPL, he has dismissed 213 batters across 199 appearances for Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB.

He has also contributed at the domestic level, picking up 44 wickets in 36 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Uttar Pradesh.

Currently leading the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2026, Bhuvneshwar is on the verge of another milestone. With one more wicket in the ongoing game against Gujarat Titans, he could become the first bowler to reach 200 IPL wickets on Indian soil. At present, he stands on 199 wickets from 184 matches.