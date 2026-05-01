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IPL 2026 updated points table: RCB hold second spot despite defeat, GT fifth with 10 points

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 01, 2026, 11:42 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 11:42 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: RCB hold second spot despite defeat, GT fifth with 10 points

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Gujarat Titans edged past Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a comfortable four-wicket victory on Thursday, registering their fifth win of IPL 2026 and moving to 10 points from nine matches.

Gujarat Titans pulled off a convincing four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday (Apr 30), successfully chasing 156 in just 15.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After choosing to bowl first, GT restricted RCB to 155 in 19.3 overs. Despite losing wickets at intervals during the chase, the hosts comfortably reached the target. This victory takes GT to 10 points in IPL 2026, though they remain fifth on the table. RCB, meanwhile, continue to hold second place despite the setback.

IPL 2026 points table after GT vs RCB

PTeamMWLNRPTSNRR
1Punjab Kings8611131.043
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru9630121.420
3Sunrisers Hyderabad9630120.832
4Rajasthan Royals9630120.617
5Gujarat Titans954010-0.192
6Chennai Super Kings83506-0.121
7Delhi Capitals73506-1.060
8Kolkata Knight Riders82515-0.751
9Mumbai Indians82604-0.784
10Lucknow Super Giants82604-1.106

Orange Cap standings

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Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen continue to lead the run charts with 425 and 414 runs respectively from nine matches. Rajasthan Royals’ young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sits third with 400 runs.

In the latest match, Virat Kohli scored a brisk 28 off 13 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 43 off 18 deliveries. They now occupy fourth and fifth spots with 379 and 373 runs respectively. GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who scored just six in this game, remains eighth with 328 runs.

Purple Cap standings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the top of the wicket-takers list after claiming three for 28 in four overs against GT. He now has 17 wickets from nine matches. Close behind is SRH pacer Eshan Malinga with 15 wickets.

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Jofra Archer, Anshul Kamboj and Kagiso Rabada are tied with 14 wickets each, while Prince Yadav holds sixth place with 13 wickets in eight games.

Looking ahead, Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals on Friday (May 1) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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