/IPL 2026 updated points table: RCB hold second spot despite defeat, GT fifth with 10 points

Gujarat Titans pulled off a convincing four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday (Apr 30), successfully chasing 156 in just 15.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After choosing to bowl first, GT restricted RCB to 155 in 19.3 overs. Despite losing wickets at intervals during the chase, the hosts comfortably reached the target. This victory takes GT to 10 points in IPL 2026, though they remain fifth on the table. RCB, meanwhile, continue to hold second place despite the setback.

IPL 2026 points table after GT vs RCB

P Team M W L NR PTS NRR 1 Punjab Kings 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 4 Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 0 12 0.617 5 Gujarat Titans 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 6 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals 7 3 5 0 6 -1.060 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Orange Cap standings

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Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen continue to lead the run charts with 425 and 414 runs respectively from nine matches. Rajasthan Royals’ young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sits third with 400 runs.

In the latest match, Virat Kohli scored a brisk 28 off 13 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 43 off 18 deliveries. They now occupy fourth and fifth spots with 379 and 373 runs respectively. GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who scored just six in this game, remains eighth with 328 runs.

Purple Cap standings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the top of the wicket-takers list after claiming three for 28 in four overs against GT. He now has 17 wickets from nine matches. Close behind is SRH pacer Eshan Malinga with 15 wickets.

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Jofra Archer, Anshul Kamboj and Kagiso Rabada are tied with 14 wickets each, while Prince Yadav holds sixth place with 13 wickets in eight games.