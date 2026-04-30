/Watch: Virat Kohli involved in heated conversation with fourth umpire as Rajat Patidar dismissal sparks brawl

Former Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was seen in a heated spat with the fourth umpire as a major controversy unfolded in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB’s current captain Rajat Patidar was caught by Jason Holder of the Gujarat Titans (GT), but doubts surrounded the legitimacy of the catch. This led to Virat being involved in a heated conversation with the fourth umpire at the touchline, raising serious eyebrows.

Virat Kohli involved in brawl

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On the fourth ball of the eighth over, Rajat Patidar played a pull shot on Arshad Khan’s bowling as the ball rocketed into the sky. The ball was then caught by Holder as he ran towards it on the boundary line. While the catch was not clean, no third umpire was called to check the legitimacy of the catch. In a few visuals circulating, the ball looked to have touched the ground, meaning the batter was not out. However, Rajat was given out as Virat approached the fourth umpire at the touchline and wanted to reverse the decision.

Krunal Pandya and head coach Andy Flower also joined the heated conversation as tensions were high at the touchline.

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What happened in RCB innings?

RCB endured a dramatic batting collapse after a promising start against GT as wickets fell at regular intervals to derail their innings. Despite a brisk opening stand led by Virat Kohli, RCB failed to convert their start into a big total and were eventually bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs, with the Titans' bowlers sharing the spoils in a disciplined display.

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After being put in to bat first, the defending champions made a strong start to their innings. RCB opener Virat took on GT pacer Kagiso Rabada, hitting five consecutive boundaries in the second over as the score raced to 27 without loss. However, a series of poor starts for middle-order batters saw RCB succumb to 155.