/IPL 2026 | MI skipper Hardik Pandya left feeling 'hurt' by fans in loss against SRH at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time IPL winners, have been going through a horrible run of form in the ongoing 2026 season and the MI fans are not happy about it. In the five matches played at home - Wankhede Stadium - MI have lost four including against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (Apr 29). The fans in the stadium cheered for SRh louder than they did for MI and skipper Hardik Pandya coceded being 'hurt' by fans reaction. Pandya, however, acknowleged that the team hasn't given the fans enough to cheer either as they languish at the near bottom of the points table at ninth spot in the 10-team rankings with four points from two wins and six losses in eight games.
Why MI skipper Hardik Pandya said he was 'hurt' after loss vs SRH
Asked about the fans cheering for SRH louder than they did for MI, Hardik, speaking at the post-match presentation, said: "Yes, I think we have not given them much opportunity to back us. But yeah, they have been quite fantastic. They have been loyal. They have been fantastic. Yeah, sometimes it hurts when the opposition team comes and they start chanting their names. We need to entertain them more to make sure we get that love and trust from them."
Mumbai did start the season with a win - something they hadn't done in more than a decade but things unraveled fast for them after that. MI lost four back-to-back games after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game before getting the second win of the season against Gujarat Titans. They have since lost two more games, making it difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs.
SRH trumps MI in high-scoring contest
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Batting first, MI scored a huge total of 243/5 in 20 overs, thanks to opener Ryan Rickleton's 123 not out. SRH, however, gave it a go from the first ball and took the game away in powerplay itself. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head hit 92 runs in the first six overs on their way to 129-run opening stand. Heinrich Klaasen the finished off the chase with unbeaten 65 off 30 balls as SRH chased down the target in 18.2 over and six wickets in hand.