/‘Powerplay matters’: New Orange Cap holder Abhishek Sharma after SRH’s record chase at Wankhede

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma revealed how the Powerplay (the first six overs) sets the tone for the game, be it batting first or while chasing, adding how he and his opening partner, Travis Head, aim to get better at it. SRH chased 244 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, completing the highest successful run chase at the venue in IPL history. While Abhishek scored 45 off just 24 balls, Head smashed Mumbai Indians bowlers to all parts, hitting a match-winning 76 in 30 deliveries. However, the finishing touches were added by in-form batter Heinrich Klaasen (65*) and Salil Arora (30*).

“As an opener, probably, I think whatever you do in the powerplay, that's what really matters. So that's the always plan me and (Travis) Head try to do. I mean, I always try to get out something of (Travis) Head, but he's just very quiet, and he likes to do it with the bat most of the times,” Abhishek said of his opening stand with Head.



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Abhishek has returned to the top of the run-scoring chart for this season thus far, with Klaasen sitting in second place. Abhishek and Head’s blistering start had MI on the floor despite having seasoned quicks and champion bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. The left-handed pair added 129 runs for the first wicket inside nine overs, before Afghanistan spinner Ghazanfar picked two in two to dent SRH’s momentum.



“To be very honest, we always, you know, just congratulate each other on fifties and hundreds at a partnership. That said, that's what we just figured out on the big screen and nothing else. We just watch the ball and react,” Abhishek said of setting a target with his opening partner during run chases.



Head departed in the next over, leaving runs and pressure on Klaasen’s shoulders to take care of. And he didn’t flinch! The veteran middle-order batter smashed fours and sixes for fun, completing his fifty in the meantime, with Nitish Kumar Reddy providing a handy hand. After his dismissal, Salil Arora entered the frame and stole all the limelight for his unbeaten 10-ball 30*, which included three sixes and two fours.



SRH completed the run chase with six wickets and eight balls remaining, winning their fifth straight match this season. This win, however, propelled them to third place with 12 points from nine contested matches.

