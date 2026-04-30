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IPL 2026: Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag fined 25% match fees, one demerit point added after vaping row

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 16:49 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 16:49 IST
IPL 2026: Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag fined 25% match fees, one demerit point added after vaping row

IPL 2026: Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag fined 25% match fees, one demerit point added after vaping row Photograph: (Screengrab from X)

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Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room as visuals were circulated widely after being caught by cameras. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 28) as RR beat Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, handing Shreyas Iyer and Co their first league defeat of IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and one demerit point after he was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room as visuals were circulated widely after being caught by cameras. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 28) as RR beat Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, handing Shreyas Iyer and Co their first league defeat of IPL 2026.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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