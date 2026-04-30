/IPL 2026: Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag fined 25% match fees, one demerit point added after vaping row

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and one demerit point after he was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room as visuals were circulated widely after being caught by cameras. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 28) as RR beat Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, handing Shreyas Iyer and Co their first league defeat of IPL 2026.