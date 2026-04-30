/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians? check result

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in IPL 2026 on Wednesday (Apr 29) at Wankhede stadium to go third on the points table. Chasing a mammoth 244-run target, SRH openers set the tone in the powerplay itself, hitting 92 runs. They eventually won the match in 18.4 overs, further highlighting MI's struggle in the ongoing season. The loss against SRH was sixth for MI this season in eight matches played, putting them on ninth place in the 10-team points table with just 4 points. SRH, meanwhile, have 12 point from six wins and three losses in nine games, but their net run rate put them ahead of Rajasthan Royals, which are fourth with 12 points.

SRH showcase batting might

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head knew the importance of powerplay as they chased nearly 250 runs and made full use of the fielding restrictions. The duo smacked 92 runs in the first six overs on their way to 129-run opening wicket partnership in just 8.3 overs. MI's Allah Ghazanfar then sent back Abhishek (24-ball 45) and Ishan Kishan (0) on back-to-back balls to create an opening for the team. Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya then took out Travis Head (76 of 30) in the next over as SRH became 133/3 from 129/0 in space of six balls.

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Heinrich Klaasen, having scored no single digit score this season, then stepped up as he added 80 runs for the fourth wicket wiith Nitish Reddy (21 off 17) in 6.4 overs before finishing off the game with 36-run partnership with Salil Arora, who smashed unbeaten 30 off 10 balls in the partnership. Klaasen, was adjudged Player of the Match (POTM) for his 30-ball 65 not out two catches in the field.

MI batting comes together to put on a show