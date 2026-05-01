/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between RCB and GT? check result

Gujarat Titans secured a four-wicket win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (Apr 30), comfortably chasing down a target of 156. RCB were bowled out for 155, with Arshad Khan leading the charge with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder chipped in with two apiece. Devdutt Padikkal was the standout performer with the bat for RCB, scoring 40, the highest in their innings.

In response, Gujarat’s chase was powered by captain Shubman Gill’s brisk 43 and Jos Buttler’s 39, setting the mometum for the victory.

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Earlier, after winning the toss, Gill opted to field first and his team struck early when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jacob Bethell for just five. Virat Kohli followed soon after, falling to Kagiso Rabada for 28.

Padikkal tried to steadied the innings, but RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Krunal Pandya all departed cheaply.

Rashid eventually removed Padikkal, while Holder sent Romario Shepherd back for 17. Venkatesh Iyer added 12 before becoming Arshad’s third victim and a run-out of Josh Hazlewood ended the innings at 155, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar unbeaten on 15.

In reply, Sai Sudharsan and Gill opened for Gujarat, but Sudharsan fell early for six. Gill and Buttler then stitched together a crucial partnership to steady the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with three wickets to keep RCB in the contest, while Romario Shepherd dismissed Shahrukh Khan and Washington Sundar for eight and 12 respectively. Despite a few setbacks, Gujarat stayed on track and Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 27 guided them home with 25 balls remaining.