/IPL 2026 | 'Feels very satisfying': GT skipper Shubman Gill after four-wicket win over RCB

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill expressed his satisfaction after a four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday (Apr 30) in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash in Ahmedabad. He highlighted the bowlers’ strong showing, which kept RCB to a modest 155, making the chase straightforward for the home side. Chasing 156, GT wrapped up the match in just 15.4 overs, thanks to brisk contributions from Gill, who struck 43 off 18 balls and Jos Buttler, who added 39 off 19. Earlier, the bowling attack was led by Arshad Khan (3/22), with support from Rashid (2/19) and Jason Holder (2/29), as RCB were dismissed in 19.2 overs.

The win moves Gujarat Titans to fifth place on the points table, with 10 points from nine matches.

Reflecting on the performance, Gill credited the bowlers for keeping the opposition below 160 on a batting-friendly pitch and noted an improvement in the team’s fielding. He also acknowledged Tewatia’s value in finishing games, adding that although a few extra wickets fell during the chase, contributions across the team helped seal the victory.

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"Feels very satisfying. On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers. Our fielding was one of the things...in phases, we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice. (On his batting) I was just feeling I was in the zone. Felt it is my day and wanted to take the bowlers on. (On Tewatia) He is a very important player, happy he finished the game. We lost couple more wickets than we would have liked. He got some nice runs and everyone got a hit in the middle," Gill said.

Jason Holder was named Player of the Match for his impressive spell of 2/19 in four overs, along with three key catches, dismissing Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Krunal Pandya.



Patidar's dismissal stood out in particular. Off a short delivery from Arshad Khan, Patidar attempted a pull shot but got a top edge towards deep backward square leg. Holder sprinted to his right and completed a sharp low catch, even as Kagiso Rabada also charged at the ball.



While RCB players contested the decision, arguing that Holder had not been in full control and that the ball may have touched the ground, the umpires ruled it a dismissal.

Jason Holder said he was pleased with his overall performance and credited the team's strong energy.



Speaking about his catch to dismiss Patidar, Holder noted he was aware of Rabada nearby but felt confident going for the ball. He added that he embraces whatever comes his way, is happy to take his chances, and contribute to the win.



"Happy things how went for me personally. Felt our energy was good from the start. (On his catch to dismiss Patidar) I did see him (Rabada), was just hoping to not run into him. He was in my peripheral but he was far enough for me to put in an attempt (to catch it). (On ball following him) I welcome it as it comes. Just happy to hold on to the chances. Happy to contribute and to get over the line," he said at the post-match presentations.